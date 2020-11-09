City of Davenport says public input is “critical" for city’s flood study

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Davenport are seeking input from residents regarding the city’s flood response.

They’re asking residents to share their riverfront experience in the city to help strengthen the city’s flood response and to open space experiences along the riverfront.

Following the flooding in 2019, the city has formed a flood task force to examine the issues and make recommendations to move forward. As a result, the city contracted a flood study to seek possible structural and non-structural enhancements to the city’s flood response and defense systems.

“Since the Spring of 2020, staff and the consultant have been hard at work evaluating current flood measures and updating elevation data,” officials said in a release on Monday. “As part of the holistic approach being used for the study, public input is a critical component for developing options and direction for Davenport’s future flood response.”

Officials say stakeholder conversations have begun and public input and engagement opportunities begin Monday, Nov. 9 with a city-wide survey.

“The City is looking forward to hearing the community’s thoughts,” said Public Works Director and Assistant City Administrator, Nicole Gleason. “We encourage property owners, residents, and visitors to help strengthen flood response and Davenport’s riverfront experiences by providing input at www.davenportiowa.com/floodstudy.”

Those interested can share multiple comments and all input is anonymous.

“We are also offering several one‐on‐one opportunities to provide input in this stage of public engagement," Gleason said.

Those unable to do the survey online can take the survey at one of the public outreach tables at the following locations:

Hy‐Vee, Rockingham Rd Friday, Nov 13, Noon to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Nov 19, 2 p.m. to 5.pm.

Main Branch Library Wednesday, Nov 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Nov 19 1 p.m. to 7.pm.

West Branch Library Tuesday, Nov 17 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

East Branch Library Wednesday, Nov 18 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Freight House Farmer’s Market Saturday, Nov 14 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



An overview of what the study entails, timeline, and data are available on the website.

