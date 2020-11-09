Davenport man injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash in Muscatine County
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 43-year-old Davenport man is injured after riding a motorcycle and hitting a deer in Muscatine County, according to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, MUSCOM received a call regarding a man in a ditch waving his arms on Highway 22 near Vanatta Avenue.
Upon arrival, deputies found an injured man in the grassy ditch area. The man told deputies a deer had entered the roadway while he was riding his motorcycle westbound on Highway 22 between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
A Muscatine ambulance transported the man to Genesis East for serious injuries.
The accident is still under investigation.
