Advertisement

Davenport man injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash in Muscatine County

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 43-year-old Davenport man is injured after riding a motorcycle and hitting a deer in Muscatine County, according to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, MUSCOM received a call regarding a man in a ditch waving his arms on Highway 22 near Vanatta Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies found an injured man in the grassy ditch area. The man told deputies a deer had entered the roadway while he was riding his motorcycle westbound on Highway 22 between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

A Muscatine ambulance transported the man to Genesis East for serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Illinois State Police announces roadside safety checks in Whiteside Co.
Illinois State Police announces roadside safety checks in Whiteside Co.
Ella is autistic and does not have her medications, according to her mother.
Missing 18-year-old girl from Silvis found
Rock Island County Health Dept.
Rock Island County sees record-high cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Sunday
Fire crews work to put out large fire in Milan
Crews respond to large fire in Milan

Latest News

Officials with the United States Attorney’s Southern District of Iowa’s office announced that...
Iowa man sentenced to prison on child porn charges
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress; US hits 10 million confirmed cases
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois officials report over 10,500 new COVID-19 cases Monday, additional deaths
Muscatine boy receives special bike
Muscatine boy with undiagnosed condition receives customized bicycle