Davenport man injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 43-year-old Davenport man is injured after riding a motorcycle and hitting a deer in Muscatine County, according to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, MUSCOM received a call regarding a man in a ditch waving his arms on Highway 22 near Vanatta Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies found an injured man in the grassy ditch area. The man told deputies a deer had entered the roadway while he was riding his motorcycle westbound on Highway 22 between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

A Muscatine ambulance transported the man to Genesis East for serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

