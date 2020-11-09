Advertisement

Davenport police: Man set fire to leaves on top of vehicle

James George Cox Jr., 55, faces one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday after police say he set fire to leaves on top of a vehicle.

James George Cox Jr., 55, faces one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Monday morning.

Davenport police and fire responded around 6:50 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of West 7th Street for a report of someone setting leaves on fire on top of a vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cox intentionally set fire to the leaves. He is not the owner of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Record highs possible today!