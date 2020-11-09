Advertisement

Farm tractor rolls over injuring 19-year-old driver in Jo Daviess County

MGN
MGN(WBAY)
By Angela Rose
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, Ill. (KWQC) - A 19-year-old is injured after a farm tractor rolled on top of him on Monday, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a farm tractor rolling over in a cornfield and entrapping the driver.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 2001 AGCO Terra-Gator that had overturned after one of the tires dropped into a hole, causing the machine to roll on its side.

Elizabeth firefighters extricated the man from the tractor. Elizabeth EMS transported him to a landing zone where he was then flown in a helicopter to OSF Rockford for injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

