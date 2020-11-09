Hy-Vee providing free breakfast to veterans, active military members Wednesday
Free breakfasts will be provided via curbside pickup
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - All Hy-Vee stores will be handing out free breakfast to veterans and active-duty military members in recognition for their service on Veterans Day.
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the meals will be available via curbside pickup this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Each breakfast will be individually packaged and there will be contactless drive thru in store parking lots while supplies last.
The meals will be available for pickup from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., but Hy-Vee says you should contact your local store for breakfast hours and event details.
Hy-Vee expects it will provide more than 90,000 meals on Veterans Day.
