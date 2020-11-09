Illinois officials report over 10,500 new COVID-19 cases Monday, additional deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 14 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 498,560 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 10,210 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,760 tests in Illinois for a total 8,469,064.

As of Sunday night, 4,409 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 857 patients were in the ICU and 376 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 11.4%.

New deaths in Illinois:

Carroll County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

Macoupin County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female over 100

