Illinois officials report over 10,500 new COVID-19 cases Monday, additional deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 14 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 498,560 cases in the state since the pandemic began, including 10,210 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,760 tests in Illinois for a total 8,469,064.

As of Sunday night, 4,409 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 857 patients were in the ICU and 376 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Health officials say the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 11.4%.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Carroll County: 1 male 60s
  • Coles County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 80s
  • LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
  • Macoupin County: 1 female 90s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
  • Will County: 1 female over 100

