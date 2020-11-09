Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000 Monday, over 4,400 cases reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,448 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 156,816 cases, with a positivity rate of 15.1% and 1,845 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,040,914 Iowans have been tested and 101,041 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,034 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, a new record high. Of those patients, 152 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 184 were in the intensive care unit and 82 were on ventilators.

14-day positivity rates for Quad City area counties:

Scott: 21.6%

Clinton: 23.1%

Jackson: 30.5%

Muscatine: 21.4%

Cedar: 17.3%

Dubuque: 22.7%

Des Moines: 20.0%

Louisa: 15.0%

