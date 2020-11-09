Iowa man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been sentenced on possession of child pornography charges in Iowa.

Officials with the United States Attorney’s Southern District of Iowa’s office announced that 43-year-old Phillip Christopher Lytton, of Des Moines, was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Additionally, Lytton was ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term and to comply with the sex offender registry requirements upon his release.

The investigation began in early 2019 after officials received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The information indicated that child pornography images were uploaded onto a social media account associated with Lytton. The investigation revealed Lytton posted numerous videos and photos of child pornography to his Tumblr account from September 2018 to November 2018 according to officials.

Officials say Lytton was employed as a Transportation Security Officer with the Des Moines International Airport. He was employed there and worked screening passengers when the images and photos were uploaded.

The Transportation Security Administration is an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and Homeland Security Investigations.

This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the United States Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone with any information about a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

