Monmouth College enters ‘cooldown’ period in response to rising COVID-19 cases

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Monmouth College entered a “cooldown” period that started Monday and will run through the end of the semester in response to rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

A majority of class will be offered remotely with the exception of labs, music ensembles and others.

Students are asked not to visit other residence halls during this time and food will be provided via take-out.

“The cooldown will help our students, faculty and staff mitigate the increases we have seen and prepare students for returning to their home communities in good health at the conclusion of the semester," said Monmouth President Clarence R. Wyatt.

The cooldown period started Monday, Nov. 9 and will go through Nov. 24.

More information can be found on the college’s website.

