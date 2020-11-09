More than 750 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scott County since Friday morning

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 751 new cases of COVID-19 in Scott County since 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The county’s total cases stand at 6,696 and 51 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. According to the state’s website, 51,673 residents have been tested and 3,620 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

The 14-day positivity rate for Scott County was 21.6% as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the website.

State officials calculate the positivity rate by dividing the number of people who tested positive over the last 14 days by the total number of people tested over that same time period.

A breakdown of other counties in the Iowa TV6 viewing area includes:

County New Cases (Since Friday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Clinton 250 2,074 23.1% 13,191 1,263 30 Muscatine 186 1,934 21.4% 13,004 1,183 60 Des Moines 150 2,013 20% 13,298 1,019 13 Lee 143 1,361 18.8% 9,510 768 14 Henry 72 1,327 19.5% 6,828 918 7 Jackson 129 1,018 30.5% 5,652 455 5 Cedar 79 694 17.4% 5,538 303 9 Louisa 28 632 15% 3,480 450 15

