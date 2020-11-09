Advertisement

More than 750 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scott County since Friday morning

14-day positivity rate was 21.6% as of Monday morning
Iowa officials reported at least 751 new cases of COVID-19 in Scott County since 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.(KWQC)
By Tara Gray
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 751 new cases of COVID-19 in Scott County since 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

The county’s total cases stand at 6,696 and 51 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. According to the state’s website, 51,673 residents have been tested and 3,620 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.

The 14-day positivity rate for Scott County was 21.6% as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the website.

State officials calculate the positivity rate by dividing the number of people who tested positive over the last 14 days by the total number of people tested over that same time period.

A breakdown of other counties in the Iowa TV6 viewing area includes:

CountyNew Cases (Since Friday)Total Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Clinton2502,07423.1%13,1911,26330
Muscatine1861,93421.4%13,0041,18360
Des Moines1502,01320%13,2981,01913
Lee1431,36118.8%9,51076814
Henry721,32719.5%6,8289187
Jackson1291,01830.5%5,6524555
Cedar7969417.4%5,5383039
Louisa2863215%3,48045015

