More than 750 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scott County since Friday morning
14-day positivity rate was 21.6% as of Monday morning
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 751 new cases of COVID-19 in Scott County since 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
The county’s total cases stand at 6,696 and 51 deaths as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. According to the state’s website, 51,673 residents have been tested and 3,620 residents have recovered since the pandemic began.
The 14-day positivity rate for Scott County was 21.6% as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the website.
State officials calculate the positivity rate by dividing the number of people who tested positive over the last 14 days by the total number of people tested over that same time period.
A breakdown of other counties in the Iowa TV6 viewing area includes:
|County
|New Cases (Since Friday)
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Clinton
|250
|2,074
|23.1%
|13,191
|1,263
|30
|Muscatine
|186
|1,934
|21.4%
|13,004
|1,183
|60
|Des Moines
|150
|2,013
|20%
|13,298
|1,019
|13
|Lee
|143
|1,361
|18.8%
|9,510
|768
|14
|Henry
|72
|1,327
|19.5%
|6,828
|918
|7
|Jackson
|129
|1,018
|30.5%
|5,652
|455
|5
|Cedar
|79
|694
|17.4%
|5,538
|303
|9
|Louisa
|28
|632
|15%
|3,480
|450
|15
