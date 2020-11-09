Advertisement

Near record highs for one more day!

Rain and falling temperatures on Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Scattered clouds and sunshine will continue across the region this afternoon, as temperatures rise into the lower to middle 70′s (possibly tying or breaking a record). A potent frontal system moving through the upper Midwest will produce moderate to heavy showers and a few thunderstorms heading into Tuesday. There will be a marginal risk for strong to severe storms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the 60′s before falling by afternoon. Once that front passes, that’ll be it for the warmer than normal temperatures as lows settle into the 30′s and highs only reach the 40′s and 50′s through the rest of the week.

TODAY:  Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 76°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy a chance for showers developing by daybreak. Low: 65°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. High: 67°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

