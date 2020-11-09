Near record highs for one more day!

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Near record highs are likely for one more day so get out and enjoy the 70s! A strong front will arrive on Tuesday bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area along with more November like temps the rest of the week. Winds will turn to the NW by Tuesday afternoon and gust close to 40 mph. Behind the front we will get back to sunny skies, but overall temps will be much cooler with high in the 40s and 50s.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 76º. Wind: SW 10-20

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 65°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms. High: 67°

