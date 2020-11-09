Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is warning the public after a scam took thousands of dollars from two elderly residents in the city.

Police say the department has received reports of the scam relating to Amazon’s website.

Victims are called from scammers and are told that their Amazon accounts have been compromised with fraudulent purchases.

The scammers tell the account holders they need to remedy the compromised accounts by purchasing various store gift cards and providing the fraudsters with the card account numbers and account codes, police said. With the card information, the scammers can immediately use the funds, creating an instant loss of money for victims. Some victims have lost thousands of dollars to this scam.

Police are asking that residents be aware of these fraudsters as they also insist on staying on the phone with the victims while they make these purchases from store to store. Police say they may also become intimidating with the victims if the victim shows resistance.

“Be aware of phishing phone calls and emails from any business reporting you have fraud your account,” police said. “Always opt to hang up from the phone call and look up the legitimate phone number for the business yourself, don’t let the fraudsters be helpful and provide you with a phone number out of convenience.”

Police ask that if you have received a suspicious email about an online account, that you do not click on any links in the email. Instead, go to the official website where your account is from and use contact methods posted on the secured site to help you determine if you’re truly a victim of account fraud.

