Rock Island County Health Dept. offering last walk-in flu vaccine clinic of season on Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department will hold its last walk-in flu vaccine clinic of the season Tuesday.

The clinic will be available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at its offices located at 2112 25th Ave. in Rock Island. Health officials say masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Patients must call (309) 794-7080 when they arrive. Staff will tell them when it’s time to enter the building.

After Tuesday, the health department says vaccines will only be available by appointment.

“This year is it extremely important for everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine because COVID-19 and serious cases of influenza use the same health care resources,” said Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Currently, our hospital systems are caring for record numbers of COVID-19 patients, and flu season is just getting started.”

“Because COVID-19 and influenza are different viruses, you could get both this season,” Hill said. “However, a flu shot greatly reduces the probability that you will get influenza. Please get the flu vaccination to help preserve health care resources and take care of our community’s health.”

The Rock Island County Health Department shared the following additional information:

At RICHD, there is no out-of-pocket expense for the flu vaccine to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Health Alliance, Aetna, Coventry/First Health, HFN, HealthLink, and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Please bring all insurance cards with you. Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered. For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $55 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted. For more information, please call the health department at 309-794-7080.

TV6 shared previous dates for the walk-in clinic here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.