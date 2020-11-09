Rock Island County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Monday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,609.

Fifty-three patients were hospitalized, an all-time high, as of Monday afternoon. The total number of deaths stands at 109, health officials said.

According to the state of Illinois' website, the seven-day positivity rate for the county is 15%. Since Friday, the county has reported 392 new cases.

The new cases are:

Three women in their 70s

Four women in their 60s

Nine women in their 50s

10 women in their 40s

Four women in their 30s

14 women in their 20s

One woman in her teens

Two girls in their teens

Three girls younger than 13

One girl infant 1 or younger

Four men in their 80s

Three men in their 70s

Seven men in their 60s

Eight men in their 50s

Nine men in their 40s

Eight men in their 30s

Seven men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

Three boys in their teens

Three boys younger than 13

Two boy infants 1 or younger

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.