Rock Island County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,609.(KWQC)
By Tara Gray
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,609.

Fifty-three patients were hospitalized, an all-time high, as of Monday afternoon. The total number of deaths stands at 109, health officials said.

According to the state of Illinois' website, the seven-day positivity rate for the county is 15%. Since Friday, the county has reported 392 new cases.

The new cases are:

  • Three women in their 70s
  • Four women in their 60s
  • Nine women in their 50s
  • 10 women in their 40s
  • Four women in their 30s
  • 14 women in their 20s
  • One woman in her teens
  • Two girls in their teens
  • Three girls younger than 13
  • One girl infant 1 or younger
  • Four men in their 80s
  • Three men in their 70s
  • Seven men in their 60s
  • Eight men in their 50s
  • Nine men in their 40s
  • Eight men in their 30s
  • Seven men in their 20s
  • Two men in their teens
  • Three boys in their teens
  • Three boys younger than 13
  • Two boy infants 1 or younger

