Rock Island County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,609.
Fifty-three patients were hospitalized, an all-time high, as of Monday afternoon. The total number of deaths stands at 109, health officials said.
According to the state of Illinois' website, the seven-day positivity rate for the county is 15%. Since Friday, the county has reported 392 new cases.
The new cases are:
- Three women in their 70s
- Four women in their 60s
- Nine women in their 50s
- 10 women in their 40s
- Four women in their 30s
- 14 women in their 20s
- One woman in her teens
- Two girls in their teens
- Three girls younger than 13
- One girl infant 1 or younger
- Four men in their 80s
- Three men in their 70s
- Seven men in their 60s
- Eight men in their 50s
- Nine men in their 40s
- Eight men in their 30s
- Seven men in their 20s
- Two men in their teens
- Three boys in their teens
- Three boys younger than 13
- Two boy infants 1 or younger
