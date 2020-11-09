St. Ambrose University converts most classes to online this week amid rising COVID-19 cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Most classes at St. Ambrose University are online this week due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The university says it also suspended all in-person extracurricular activities, including most athletics and practices.

This is all in effect starting Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13.

The university is encouraging students to remain on campus and not return home.

This status will be reviewed next week to assess the need to extend.

According to Iowa’s coronavirus website, Scott County had a 14-day positivity rate of 21.8% as of Monday afternoon.

More information about the university’s decision can be found on its website.

