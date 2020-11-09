University of Iowa Health Care to discuss latest with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination

Iowa (KWQC) -Officials with the University of Iowa Health Care will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

On Monday, Pfizer announced the vaccine may be more than 90 percent effective when it comes to preventing COVID-19.

Health officials with the University of Iowa say Dr. Pat Winokur, who is the Executive Dean at University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and the principal investigator for the University of Iowa trial, along with Mike Brownlee, chief pharmacy officer, will discuss the University of Iowa Health Care’s involvement in the trial. They’ll also discuss the preparations for vaccine distribution.

Previously, health officials with the university announced they would be participating in a large-scale clinical trial.

“The study is testing an experimental RNA vaccine developed by drug companies BioNTech and Pfizer," the website read. "Overall, the study aims to enroll approximately 30,000 adults.”

