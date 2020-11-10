Advertisement

Child ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in LeClaire

((Source: MGN image))
By Angela Rose
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child is seriously injured after a rollover accident in rural LeClaire, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:28 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the 2500 block of 205th Street for a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident.

Deputies say Alicia Trujillo, 38, of LeClaire, lost control of her 1998 Ford Ranger and rolled into a ditch.

Two children were in the car at the time of the accident. Deputies say one child was ejected from the vehicle and is being treated for serious injuries at The University of Iowa Hospital.

Trujillo and the other child were transported to Genesis East and were released shortly after.

Deputies say both children were not wearing their seatbelts.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team. LeClaire police, firefighters and an ambulance assisted deputies at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
James George Cox Jr., 55, faces one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor...
Davenport police: Man set fire to leaves on top of vehicle
(MGN)
Davenport man injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash in Muscatine County
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Muscatine on Thursday
McLennan County school districts, including Midway ISD and Waco ISD,, have been ordered to hold...
Muscatine High School moving hybrid students to virtual learning Wednesday
Mix 96 Launches 2020 All-Christmas Music
Mix 96 Launches 2020 All-Christmas Music
First Alert Day
First Alert Day