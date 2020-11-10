Child ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child is seriously injured after a rollover accident in rural LeClaire, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:28 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the 2500 block of 205th Street for a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident.

Deputies say Alicia Trujillo, 38, of LeClaire, lost control of her 1998 Ford Ranger and rolled into a ditch.

Two children were in the car at the time of the accident. Deputies say one child was ejected from the vehicle and is being treated for serious injuries at The University of Iowa Hospital.

Trujillo and the other child were transported to Genesis East and were released shortly after.

Deputies say both children were not wearing their seatbelts.

The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team. LeClaire police, firefighters and an ambulance assisted deputies at the scene.

