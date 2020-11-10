Davenport Police Association postpones annual Thanksgiving dinner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Association on Tuesday announced they will be postponing the annual Thanksgiving dinner for Handicapped Development Center clients and staff.

The event, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, has been postponed for the safety and health of the community in mind according to officials.

“The decision has been made to postpone the Davenport Police Association Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Handicapped Development Center clients and staff,” officials said in a release. “The Davenport Police Association is committed to continuing this wonderful annual tradition.”

Officials say they plan to reschedule and will announce more details when they become available.

