Davenport’s Walk to END EPILEPSY to be held virtually

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This year’s Walk to END EPILEPSY will be held virtually, according to race officials.

The race, which will be on Saturday, Nov. 14, will no longer be in-person due to COVID-19.

On the organization’s website they say they are “committed to the overall wellness and safety of those” they serve.

“While we are disappointed we won’t be seeing you in person on Saturday, November 14, we are so excited to host a Virtual Walk, and we hope you are, too,” officials said on their site.

The virtual walk a set date and time where those will pledge to walk in support of the Epilepsy Foundation.

“Instead of walking with us in person, you’ll be walking with us in your own neighborhood, on your treadmill, or wherever you choose on Saturday, November 14,” the site read. “You have the freedom and choice to join us in whatever capacity you are able.”

Those wishing to register can do so at this link. You will then select “Virtual Walker” to register, which is free to do so.

