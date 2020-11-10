Advertisement

***FIRST ALERT DAY for Strong to Severe Storms until 6 PM this evening***

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 6 PM this evening
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Some fast moving storms will race across the region this afternoon, courtesy of a potent front moving through the area. Some of these storms could become severe, producing strong winds, moderate to heavy rain and even isolated tornadoes. Look for temperatures falling into the 40′s and 50′s. That rain will exit by late afternoon/early evening, followed by gradual clearing and much colder air moving in overnight. Lows will settle near 30°. Don’t expect much of a warm up for Veterans Day, or the rest of the week for that matter--highs struggle into the 40′s to low 50′s. Our next chance for rain should occur by Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery and cooler with showers and thunderstorms. Temps falling into the 40′s and 50′s. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds, then gradual clearing overnight. Low: 30°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 51°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

