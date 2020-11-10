First Alert Day, strong storms and very windy

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms and very windy conditions from noon until 6PM. A very strong front is near our area this morning. Showers and rumbles of thunder will be likely ahead of it along with strong south and southeast winds. The more southwest winds become the better chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The front will arrive in the QC around 3PM, thus the window for severe weather will be noon to 3PM in the QC and 3PM to 6PM for areas east of the QC. Winds and tornadoes appear to be the main threats today and any storm will be moving very fast, thus do not expect a lot of lead time on any warnings this afternoon. Once the front clears the area out severe threat will end this evening but strong winds will still gust close to 45 mph late this evening. November like temps will arrive overnight and stick around for the rest of this week.

TODAY: Windy, warm and stormy. High: 69º. Wind: SE 20-30mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 51°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.