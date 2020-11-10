Advertisement

First Alert Day, strong storms and very windy

More typical November weather arriving in the QCA tomorrow
Few tornadoes possible
Few tornadoes possible(kwqc)
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - FIRST ALERT DAY for strong to severe storms and very windy conditions from noon until 6PM. A very strong front is near our area this morning. Showers and rumbles of thunder will be likely ahead of it along with strong south and southeast winds. The more southwest winds become the better chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon. The front will arrive in the QC around 3PM, thus the window for severe weather will be noon to 3PM in the QC and 3PM to 6PM for areas east of the QC. Winds and tornadoes appear to be the main threats today and any storm will be moving very fast, thus do not expect a lot of lead time on any warnings this afternoon. Once the front clears the area out severe threat will end this evening but strong winds will still gust close to 45 mph late this evening. November like temps will arrive overnight and stick around for the rest of this week.

TODAY: Windy, warm and stormy. High: 69º. Wind: SE 20-30mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 51°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
James George Cox Jr., 55, faces one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor...
Davenport police: Man set fire to leaves on top of vehicle
(MGN)
Davenport man injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash in Muscatine County
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - End of the mild weather in sight
Tuesday brings rain and a cool-down!
Cooler by Tuesday
Near record highs for one more day!
Record highs possible today!
First Alert Forecast - A Mild Monday, then getting much cooler
The work week starts warm, then gets back to “typical” for November!