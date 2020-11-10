Advertisement

Illinois marijuana sales reach over $100 million in October

MGN
MGN(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Illinois saw more than $100 million in marijuana sales in October.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says there was a record $75 million in recreational pot sales last month. Sales of medical marijuana totaled another $33 million.

Illinois officials say the first 10 months of legal cannabis sales total more than $500 million, with about $300 million in medical pot sales.

Cannabis industry analyst Andy Seeger says October’s sale figures do not rise to the market’s potential. He says Illinois should be on pace to sell around $1.2 billion in weed this year.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
James George Cox Jr., 55, faces one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor...
Davenport police: Man set fire to leaves on top of vehicle
(MGN)
Davenport man injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash in Muscatine County
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Rock Island County Health Dept.: Four infants among 131 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) reacts to election results
What to expect when Iowa-bound portion of new I-74 Bridge opens
David Allen Streets, 70.
Man imprisoned for 1981 Davenport murder dies of COVID-19, other health issues