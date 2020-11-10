Illinois officials report over 12,600 coronavirus cases Tuesday, 79 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 79 additional deaths.

IDPH has reported a total of 511,183 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,289 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,955 tests for a total 8,571,019.

As of Monday night, 4,742 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, health officials say 911 patients were in the ICU and 399 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 12.0%.

New deaths in Illinois:

Adams County: 1 male 70s

Bureau County: 1 male 70s

Cass County: 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Clinton County: 1 female 90s

Coles County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

DeWitt County: 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Effingham County: 1 male 70s

Franklin County: 1 female 50s

Fulton County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Grundy County: 1 male 70s

Jackson County: 1 male 40s

Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Knox County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s

Macon County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80, 1 male over 100

Madison County: 1 male 60s

McDonough County: 1 female 70s

Ogle County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Piatt County: 1 male 80s

Pike County: 1 female 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s

Saline County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Wayne County: 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s

Woodford County: 1 male 80s

The Illinois Department of Public Health released the following statement about its reporting:

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning November 6, 2020 and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.”

