Illinois officials report over 12,600 coronavirus cases Tuesday, 79 more deaths
Laboratories reported nearly 102,000 tests in the past 24 hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 79 additional deaths.
IDPH has reported a total of 511,183 cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, including 10,289 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 101,955 tests for a total 8,571,019.
As of Monday night, 4,742 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, health officials say 911 patients were in the ICU and 399 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
According to IDPH, the seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 12.0%.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Cass County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Clinton County: 1 female 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s
- Franklin County: 1 female 50s
- Fulton County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 male 70s
- Jackson County: 1 male 40s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80, 1 male over 100
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
- Woodford County: 1 male 80s
The Illinois Department of Public Health released the following statement about its reporting:
“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning November 6, 2020 and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.”
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.