Iowa officials report 4,441 new coronavirus cases, 27 more deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 4,441 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 161,257 cases, with a positivity rate of 15.4% and 1,872 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,049,807 Iowans have been tested and 102,914 have recovered.

Officials also reported that 1,135 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a new record high. Of those patients, 166 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 196 were in the intensive care unit and 89 were on ventilators.

Watch Governor Reynold’s live press conference below:

14-day positivity rates for Quad City area counties:

Scott: 22.3%

Clinton: 24.4%

Jackson: 30.6%

Muscatine: 21.2%

Cedar: 17.6%

Dubuque: 22.8%

Des Moines: 19.2%

Louisa: 16.4%

Henry: 19.2%

Lee: 18.7%



Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.