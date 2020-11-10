Judge denies bond reduction request for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge on Tuesday denied a request to reduce a $1 million cash-only bond for a Davenport woman charged with fatally shooting 29-year-old Eloise Chairs in Chuck E. Cheese Oct. 25.

Treshonda Pollion, 24, charged with one count of first-degree murder, appeared by phone in Scott County Court for a short bond review hearing.

Her attorney, Derek Jones, asked the judge to change her bond from $1 million cash-only to $1 million cash or surety and said she has strong ties to the community and is a lifelong resident of the Quad-Cities.

Pollion said during the hearing, “I don’t have a criminal background of any sort.”

“I do have a baby boy as well that I don’t really have much support for or much help for, but I would like to have a realistic bond so I can at least just get out and just prepare for him to be somewhere safe while I go through this,” she said.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Bradfield opposed the request and said first-degree murder is a serious charge that carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole, “which is a good reason to not appear for this trial.”

“This involves shooting someone with a gun that she had in her purse at the Chuck E. Cheese here in town, which was full of families and children at the time of this incident,” he said.

Judge Patrick McElyea noted Pollion’s lack of criminal history and ties to the community and said they are “a number of resources, or reasons, that probably point to lowering the bond.”

“However, the nature and circumstances of the offense charged are just all too serious for the court to modify bond, particularly the fact that this happened in a crowded place, sort of during normal hours if you will,” the judge said. “That’s particularly concerning to the court. So, for those reasons, I do not find that it’s appropriate to reduce the bond or to make it cash or surety.”

Pollion will be arraigned Dec. 3.

Davenport police were dispatched at 7:38 p.m. to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly St., for a report of a shooting.

Callers reporting the shooting to a dispatcher said one person, later identified as Chairs, had been shot.

According to an arrest affidavit, Pollion “willfully, deliberately and with premeditation and malice aforethought” shot Chairs.

Family of Eloise Chairs shared this photo of her with TV6. (KWQC)

