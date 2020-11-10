Advertisement

Man imprisoned for 1981 Davenport murder dies of COVID-19, other health issues

David Allen Streets, 70.
David Allen Streets, 70.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - State prison officials say a 70-year-old man imprisoned for his role in a 1981 Davenport murder has died from COVID-19 and other health issues.

David Streets, who died Sunday, was serving a life sentence in the death of Mark Webb and the kidnapping of another man.

The kidnapped man, Russell Greer, was taken to Palisades State Park near Cedar Rapids, where he was tied to a tree, beaten and left for dead.

Streets was one of five people convicted in the case.

Corrections officials said he died at the University of Iowa Hospitals, mostly likely from COVID-19 and several pre-existing health conditions.

