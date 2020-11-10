Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Muscatine on Thursday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A new mobile COVID-19 testing site will be in Muscatine on Thursday.

The mobile unit will operate from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 2014 Cedarwood Drive.

To qualify for a free test, a person must have either one “High Risk” symptom, two or more “Low Risk” symptoms or a recommendation from a healthcare provider.

Those symptoms include:

High Risk: New cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell

Low Risk: Fever, headache, muscle/body aches, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Health officials say testing is recommended for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or those who work in close association with many others.

People can call Mercy On Call at (319) 358-2767 or Rural Health & Safety of Eastern Iowa at (319) 530-6002 for more information.

This mobile site is a partnership between Mercy Iowa City and Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa.

