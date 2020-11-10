Moline-Coal Valley School District transitioning all students to remote learning

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley School District announced it will transition all students and staff to remote learning beginning Monday.

School officials say the decision was made due to a “rapid increase in positive cases of COVID-19 across the school district and the many students out on a quarantine protocol.”

The full-time remote learning is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 16. School officials say it will extend through winter break and in-person learning will resume on Tuesday, January 15.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District described how the transition will work in a statement:

“This transition includes 4 blended learning days next week and the 12 blended learning days between Thanksgiving break and winter break, for a total of 16 blended learning days. As of now, in-person (blended) learning will resume for students on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. The Board of Education will reevaluate the 7 blended learning days from January 5 to January 14 at the December 14, 2020 Board of Education meeting.”

During the closure, school officials say each school will be “thoroughly cleaned and sanitized following state health and safety guidelines."

The school district will continue offering free meal pick up for remote learning students in the district from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Wilson and John Deere Middle Schools. There will be no meal pick up during the week of Nov. 23-27 due to Thanksgiving break.

