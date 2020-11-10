Advertisement

Muscatine High School moving hybrid students to virtual learning Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine High School will move its hybrid students to virtual learning on Wednesday for two weeks, according to the school district.

The Muscatine Community School District says activities, including practices, will not happen for this period.

This decision was made based on Muscatine County’s 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which was 21.2% as of Tuesday morning, according to the state’s website.

More information about the school’s decision can be found its website.

