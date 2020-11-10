Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds Beyond Meat to its menu

Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat to its menu.(Source: Pizza Hut via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) – Pizza Hut has added Beyond Meat’s plant-based Italian sausage to its menu to become the first pizza chain in the U.S. to offer plant-based meat pizza.

With the pandemic forcing some meat plants to reduce operations – and some to close altogether – traditional meat has gotten more expensive.

Several quick-serve restaurant chains have unveiled plant-based meat substitutions on their menus, including Burger King.

The Impossible Whopper became wildly popular when Burger King introduced the plant-based burger last year.

At Pizza Hut, you have two options: either a cheese pizza or a veggie pizza, both topped with the plant-based sausage crumble.

Pizza Hut said the options are available for “a limited time starting November 10, 2020 while supplies last in all traditional Pizza Hut locations in the United States,” and at “select participating Pizza Hut Express locations.”

