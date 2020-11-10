Power outages affecting 9,000+ customers throughout TV6 viewing area

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Over 9,000 customers are without power throughout the TV6 viewing area.

According to MidAmerican Energy’s website, over 4,000 in the Quad Cities area are without power.

According to Ameren’s website, over 5,000 are without power throughout the TV6 viewing area.

This news comes following the First Alert Day that was put into place due to severe weather in the TV6 viewing area.

Quad Cities Iowa: 320 MidAmerican customers are without power

Quad Cities Illinois: 4,089 MidAmerican customers are without power

These are the affected MidAmerican customers as of 2:50 p.m.

For Ameren customers:

Hancock County: 31 customers are without power

Henderson: 1,241 customers are without power

Henry: 285 customers are without power

Knox: 1,062 customers are without power

McDonough: 31 customers are without power

Mercer: 2,022 customers are without power

Warren: 487 customers are without power

