Power outages affecting 9,000+ customers throughout TV6 viewing area
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Over 9,000 customers are without power throughout the TV6 viewing area.
According to MidAmerican Energy’s website, over 4,000 in the Quad Cities area are without power.
According to Ameren’s website, over 5,000 are without power throughout the TV6 viewing area.
This news comes following the First Alert Day that was put into place due to severe weather in the TV6 viewing area.
- Quad Cities Iowa: 320 MidAmerican customers are without power
- Quad Cities Illinois: 4,089 MidAmerican customers are without power
These are the affected MidAmerican customers as of 2:50 p.m.
For Ameren customers:
- Hancock County: 31 customers are without power
- Henderson: 1,241 customers are without power
- Henry: 285 customers are without power
- Knox: 1,062 customers are without power
- McDonough: 31 customers are without power
- Mercer: 2,022 customers are without power
- Warren: 487 customers are without power
