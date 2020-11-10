QC Coalition to brief public following ‘flood in cases’ due to COVID-19

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the QC Coalition will be meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 to brief the public on the latest with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials said the Rock Island and Scott County health departments will address “yet another flood in cases” and provide “critical guidance” for the upcoming holiday season.

Officials in Scott County announced over 180 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Officials announced 182 new cases and one additional death in the county.

On Monday, officials in Rock Island County announced 107 new cases of COVID-19. They have not released Tuesday’s numbers as of 11:34 a.m. on Tuesday.

The coalition meeting is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

TV6 will be livestreaming the event and you can watch it right here or on the TV6 news app.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.