Rock Island announces recycling and yard waste schedule ahead of Veterans Day

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - City of Rock Island officials announced their schedule for the week of Veterans Day.

Holiday refuse, recycling and yard waste collection schedule refuse, recycling and yard waste collection will be on the normal collection schedule during that week.

The drop-off center, located at Millennium Waste on Knoxville Road in Milan, will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City of Rock Island offices will remain open.

