Advertisement

Rock Island announces recycling and yard waste schedule ahead of Veterans Day

City of Rock Island officials announced their schedule for the week of Veterans Day.
City of Rock Island officials announced their schedule for the week of Veterans Day.(MGN Imag)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - City of Rock Island officials announced their schedule for the week of Veterans Day.

Holiday refuse, recycling and yard waste collection schedule refuse, recycling and yard waste collection will be on the normal collection schedule during that week.

The drop-off center, located at Millennium Waste on Knoxville Road in Milan, will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

City of Rock Island offices will remain open.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
James George Cox Jr., 55, faces one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor...
Davenport police: Man set fire to leaves on top of vehicle
(MGN)
Davenport man injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash in Muscatine County
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Univ. of Iowa Doctors react to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine progress
Univ. of Iowa Doctors share thoughts on Pfizer vaccine news
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois officials report over 12,600 coronavirus cases Tuesday, 79 more deaths
Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations