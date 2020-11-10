Rock Island County Health Dept.: Four infants among 131 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department says four infants are among the 131 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 5,740.
Health officials say there are 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
The total number of deaths from the virus remains at 109.
The new cases are:
- 2 women in their 80s
- 3 women in their 70s
- 6 women in their 60s
- 10 women in their 50s
- 13 women in their 40s
- 16 women in their 30s
- 15 women in their 20s
- 2 girls in their teens
- 6 girls younger than 13
- 1 man in his 80s
- 1 man in his 70s
- 8 men in their 60s
- 3 men in their 50s
- 11 men in their 40s
- 7 men in their 30s
- 13 men in their 20s
- 6 boys in their teens
- 4 boys younger than 13
- 4 boy infants 1 or younger
