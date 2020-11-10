Advertisement

Rock Island County Health Dept.: Four infants among 131 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department says four infants are among the 131 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 5,740.

Health officials say there are 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The total number of deaths from the virus remains at 109.

The new cases are:

  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 3 women in their 70s
  • 6 women in their 60s
  • 10 women in their 50s
  • 13 women in their 40s
  • 16 women in their 30s
  • 15 women in their 20s
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 6 girls younger than 13
  • 1 man in his 80s
  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 8 men in their 60s
  • 3 men in their 50s
  • 11 men in their 40s
  • 7 men in their 30s
  • 13 men in their 20s
  • 6 boys in their teens
  • 4 boys younger than 13
  • 4 boy infants 1 or younger

