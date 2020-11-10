Rock Island County Health Dept.: Four infants among 131 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department says four infants are among the 131 new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 5,740.

Health officials say there are 51 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The total number of deaths from the virus remains at 109.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 80s

3 women in their 70s

6 women in their 60s

10 women in their 50s

13 women in their 40s

16 women in their 30s

15 women in their 20s

2 girls in their teens

6 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

8 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

11 men in their 40s

7 men in their 30s

13 men in their 20s

6 boys in their teens

4 boys younger than 13

4 boy infants 1 or younger

