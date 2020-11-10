Scott County reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, one death over 24 hours
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 182 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Scott County between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
As of late Tuesday morning, the county reported 6,878 total cases and 52 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 51,992 Scott County residents have been tested for the virus and 3,841 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
The website also shows the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 22.3% as of late Tuesday morning.
A breakdown of other counties in the Iowa TV6 viewing area:
|County
|New Cases (Since Monday)
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Des Moines
|3
|2,016
|19.2%
|13,325
|1,068
|13
|Clinton
|67
|2,141
|24.4%
|13,295
|1,281
|31 (Up one from Monday)
|Muscatine
|32
|1,966
|21.2%
|13,156
|1,194
|60
|Lee
|24
|1,385
|18.7%
|9,569
|793
|14
|Henry
|25
|1,352
|19.2%
|6,876
|935
|7
|Jackson
|27
|1,045
|30.6%
|5,685
|472
|5
|Cedar
|28
|722
|17.6%
|5,597
|313
|10
|Louisa
|18
|650
|16.4%
|3,504
|459
|15
