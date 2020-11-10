Scott County reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, one death over 24 hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 182 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Scott County between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of late Tuesday morning, the county reported 6,878 total cases and 52 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 51,992 Scott County residents have been tested for the virus and 3,841 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

The website also shows the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 22.3% as of late Tuesday morning.

A breakdown of other counties in the Iowa TV6 viewing area:

County New Cases (Since Monday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Des Moines 3 2,016 19.2% 13,325 1,068 13 Clinton 67 2,141 24.4% 13,295 1,281 31 (Up one from Monday) Muscatine 32 1,966 21.2% 13,156 1,194 60 Lee 24 1,385 18.7% 9,569 793 14 Henry 25 1,352 19.2% 6,876 935 7 Jackson 27 1,045 30.6% 5,685 472 5 Cedar 28 722 17.6% 5,597 313 10 Louisa 18 650 16.4% 3,504 459 15

