Advertisement

Secretary of State orders audit of Lucas County precinct due to error, requests countywide recount

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says at least 35,000 felons will be able to vote in next...
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says at least 35,000 felons will be able to vote in next month’s election. However, some felons say the process to get registered is still confusing.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Tuesday he has ordered an audit of the unofficial election results in one Lucas County precinct, and a countywide recount of all results.

This comes after the Lucas County Auditor’s office discovered an error in the unofficial reporting of results.

The auditor’s office said the Russell precinct’s totals were not included in the results. Instead, test data was still in the system rather than election night results.

Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a news release the error has been corrected and the new totals have been added to the statewide unofficial results.

Pate said the Second Congressional District race was the contest that was primarily impacted by the error.

In light of this, Pate ordered an audit of the precinct and requested a countywide recount of all results.

“The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority and we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure the vote count is accurate,” Secretary Pate said. “Following last week’s data entry error in Jasper County, my office asked all 99 county auditors to double-check their results. These human errors are unfortunate and frustrating, but the system is working. We have voter ID, paper ballots, post-election audits and a paper trail to protect the sanctity of the vote.”

The countywide recount will take place on Thursday.

See the unofficial results for every county here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
James George Cox Jr., 55, faces one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor...
Davenport police: Man set fire to leaves on top of vehicle
(MGN)
Davenport man injured in motorcycle vs. deer crash in Muscatine County
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

Rock Island County Health Dept.: Four infants among 131 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday
Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.) reacts to election results
What to expect when Iowa-bound portion of new I-74 Bridge opens
MGN
Illinois marijuana sales reach over $100 million in October
David Allen Streets, 70.
Man imprisoned for 1981 Davenport murder dies of COVID-19, other health issues