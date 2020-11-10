What to expect when Iowa-bound portion of new I-74 Bridge opens
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - It’s happening! Transportation officials expect the Iowa-bound portion of the new I-74 Bridge will open this Friday.
Contractors will be moving barrier walls and preparing the Iowa-bound roadway during the overnight hours Thursday in order to fully open the bridge before morning traffic on Friday, Nov. 13.
Transportation officials ask drivers to continue traveling with caution through construction zones.
What you need to know before hitting the road on Friday:
- The speed limit on the new bridge is 55 mph.
- There are new on-ramp locations in downtown Moline. View the map here.
- There will be three lanes of Iowa-bound traffic on the bridge. The one on the right side is an exit lane to Grant St/US 67 in Bettendorf. View the Iowa-bound route map here.
- When heading back to Illinois, you will need to continue taking the detour to 7th Avenue and 19th Street. Illinois-bound traffic is anticipated to be shifted to the new bridge in a two-way configuration this winter.
Visit the I-74 Bridge website for more information.
