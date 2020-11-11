Back to more typical November weather

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After an 8 day stretch with highs in the 70s, we have to say goodbye. The cold front yesterday has brought in cold air and dropped us to near or below average temperatures. The one upside is there will be sunshine thanks to high pressure and winds will be much calmer today! Highs will near the 50 degree mark Wednesday and reach the mid 50s Thursday. The warmup won’t last much longer than that as another cold front moves through later Thursday and Friday will start in the 20s and end in the low 40s. At the beginning of Saturday rain chances move in and there could be a mix before sunrise. Temperatures into the weekend have highs in the low to mid 50s.

TODAY: Cool. High: 50°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 32°. Wind: SW 0-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mild. High: 54°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

