Caravan of Honor delivers flags to Quad City veterans

Flags were delivered to Quad City veterans on Veterans Day.
By KWQC Staff and Brittany Kyles
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island Esquire Lodge paraded in a Caravan of Honor on Wednesday to honor several African American veterans of the Quad Cities.

Flags were delivered to the veterans who served in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam War.

The caravan started at the MLK Center in Rock Island at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and ended in Davenport.

