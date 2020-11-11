Clinton County buildings closing Thursday due to rise in COVID-19 positivity rates

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday morning in an emergency session to close county buildings due to an increase of COVID-19 positivity rates in the area.

Clinton County’s 14-day positivity rate for the virus was 26.2% as of Wednesday morning, according to the state’s website.

“Clinton County and the state of Iowa’s positivity rates are alarming and people in the community need to be aware that the virus is widespread throughout the county,” said Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen.

In response, the board decided to close county buildings to the public, but allow for appointments to be taken to conduct county business. The buildings will be closed starting at noon on Thursday, Nov. 12. They will remain closed until further notice.

“We are taking this measure to control the amount of people in the building for the health of our community and our employees,” explained Board Chairman Dan Srp. “We feel this is appropriate to protect our ability to provide vital services for the residents and businesses of Clinton County.”

The Clinton County Courthouse will still be open for court activities as scheduled.

Citizens who would like to make an appointment with offices in the Clinton County Administration Building may call a specific department. Those numbers may be found here.

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors and Clinton County Public Health encourage residents of Clinton County to follow virus prevention methods.

“People need to take this seriously and follow the prevention mitigation methods consistently,” Cullen said. “We need to work as a community to reduce the spread of the virus and keep our community healthy.”

Suggested prevention includes following healthy hygiene practices, staying at home when sick, practicing social distancing and wearing a face mask in community settings when physical distance cannot be maintained.

