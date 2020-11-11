Cooler Temperatures For Veterans Day

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - High pressure will dominate the weather picture this afternoon, bringing lots of sunshine, but not much in the way of warmth. Look for highs struggling into the upper 40′s to lower 50′s, a good 10 to as much as 30 cooler degrees than we observed yesterday. We’ll see chilly temperatures diving into the 20′s and 30′s overnight, followed by a mix of clouds and sun for Thursday with highs in the 50′s. Our next chance for showers should arrive Saturday. Readings will remain in the 40′s and 50′s through the weekend into next week.

VETERANS DAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. High: 50°. Wind:W W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 32°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cool sunshine and a few clouds. High: 54°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

