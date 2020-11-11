Davenport City Cemetery honoring previously unrecognized Civil War soldiers on Veterans Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Cemetery is holding a drive-through service to honor veterans on Wednesday.

During the Veterans Day service, cemetery volunteers will give a special recognition to three previously unknown Civil War soldiers whose graves were unmarked for decades.

The three U.S. servicemen include:

William H. Cook, Co. D 20th IA Infantry

Frederick Kolk, Co C 14th IA Infantry

Johann Henry Popp, Co. G 1st IA Infantry

All three of these veterans have recently obtained their long overdue headstones, which were furnished by the U.S. Veterans Administration and installed by volunteers of the Davenport City Cemetery Partnership.

The Veterans Day service will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the cemetery located at 1625 Rockingham Road.

People will drive their cars through the flag-lined cemetery and will receive free hand-held U.S. flags for attending.

The Davenport City Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Scott County. It was established in 1843.

