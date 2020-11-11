Eastern Iowa Community Colleges extend incentives for spring enrollment

(KWQC) - Community college officials with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges have announced new incentives for students enrolling in the spring.

Officials say the “had such a great response” following their fall season incentive of a free class / laptop computer program so they were extending the offer for the spring semester.

The school has also added reduced tuition for current students who continue studies at there.

New Students: Full-time students, enrolled in 12 or more credit hours, will receive their choice of a laptop computer or free class. Part-time students, enrolled in six to 11 credit hours, will receive $200 off their fall tuition. Students need to register by December 23 to qualify.

Current students : Full-time, enroll in 12 or more credit hours Register by December 1 receive $500 off(OR, if you didn’t receive a free laptop for enrolling this current fall semester, you can choose that instead of the dollars.) Register by December 23 receive $375 off Register by January 15 receive $150 off Part-time, enroll in six to 11 credit hours Register by December 1 receive $200 off Register by December 23 receive $150 off Register by January 15 receive $75 off



*Guest, Non-Degree Seeking and current high school students are not eligible to receive the laptop or tuition discounts.

Spring classes will start on January 19 at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.

This includes the campuses in Clinton, Muscatine and in Scott County.

