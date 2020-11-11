Advertisement

FDA approves app meant to reduce nightmares associated with PTSD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NightWare, a prescription-only app meant to help...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved NightWare, a prescription-only app meant to help treat PTSD patients.(Source: NightWare via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration believes a mobile app could help people with terrifying nightmares.

The federal agency has approved the NightWare system as a form of treatment for PTSD patients.

NightWare is only available for Apple Watches.

It allows clinicians to monitor patients who suffer from traumatic nightmares, which have been linked with higher rates of suicide.

The app vibrates when it perceives that the patient is in the middle of a nightmare.

According to the company, NightWare “is a wearable technology that learns the wearer’s sleep patterns and customizes a treatment for each individual, interrupting nightmares so sufferers can get a good night’s sleep.”

The company explains: “An intervention (smartwatch alert vibration) at nightmare stress threshold is designed to arouse but not awaken the wearer—preserving the night’s rest.”

NightWare can only be downloaded with a prescription.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds places restrictions on public gatherings amid rise in Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations
Police warn of scam after two Moline residents have thousands taken from them
Surging cases are ‘nearly unmanageable’ in the Quad Cities
Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting Oct....
Judge denies bond reduction request for woman charged in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

Latest News

Doug Emhoff, the 56-year-old husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will leave his...
Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, poised to break stereotypes
Henry County and Stark County health officials have released weekly data on confirmed and...
Henry and Stark County officials announce 1,400+ total cases of COVID-19
This map shows the location of an explosive device attack in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 11,...
Officials: Blast at WWI ceremony in Saudi Arabia wounds 3
Amy Rose said she identified her record as being among those challenged by the Nevada GOP.
Military spouses shocked their votes being questioned
The nest had the ability to producer about 200 queens, about 108 of them were still in their...
Found ‘murder hornet’ nest had ability to produce 200 queens