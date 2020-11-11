Genesis Health System issues ‘urgent requests’ following surge of COVID cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with Genesis Health System are putting out three “urgent requests” following the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Quad Cities area.

1. With COVID-19 testing demand increasing, hospital officials say people are showing up at emergency departments to be tested. Officials say that unless you have severe symptoms, the emergency departments are not as efficient as community testing sites. If you have COVID-19 or flu symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), follow these steps. First Step of Action: Call your primary care physician first. If you are unable to reach your primary care physician, or if you don’t have one, move to second step. Second Step of Action: Call the Genesis COVID-19 hotline at (563) 421-3820 to get information on how to connect with a provider for COVID care. The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Third Step of Action: Connect with a Genesis provider (marked with a Genesis logo) through your smartphone, tablet or computer through a Virtual Care visit at www.genesishealth.com/virtual or on the Genesis CareNow app on your phone.



Genesis Health System’s Senior Vice President of Physician Operations and Chief Medical Officer Kurt Andersen said going to the emergency department should not be a patient’s first step for mild COVID-19 symptoms.

“The emergency department is not the appropriate site for COVID testing,” Andersen said. “It should not be your first step if you have mild COVID symptoms, as do about 80 percent of patients with COVID. We would refer you to a testing site, to one of the convenient care centers or your primary care doctor if you need testing for mild symptoms of COVID-19.”

2. Genesis COVID Hotline: If you have questions or concerns, call the Genesis COVID-19 hotline at (563) 421-3820. The line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

3. Uninsured: If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need care, do not delay. Care is available and covered regardless of whether you have insurance and reacting quickly may prevent a hospitalization. Care is covered through the pandemic relief legislation known as the CARES Act.

President and CEO, Craig Cooper, addressed four concerns which he says are adding pressure on health system resources. Cooper also said this is resulting in continued increases in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients.

1. Increased hospitalization numbers

2. The Emergency Department is being overcrowded with COVID testing

3. High local positivity rates of symptomatic patients being tested

4. High number of tests being ordered.

Officials say in the last week the below numbers are the COVID-19 inpatient hospital census for Genesis Health System. The “#” indicates a high since the start of the pandemic earlier this year.

Nov. 3 51#

Nov. 4 50

Nov. 5 56#

Nov. 6 70#

Nov. 7 75#

Nov. 7 89#

Nov. 9 93#

Nov. 10 105#

Officials say the following is the positivity rate of symptomatic patients being tested

Nov. 2 28.55%

Nov. 3 31.26%

Nov. 4 31.25%

Nov. 5 29.55%

Nov. 6 30.45%

Nov. 7 34.29%

Nov. 8 33.33%

