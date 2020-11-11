Advertisement

Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hand out masks and sanitizer to local businesses

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday they had received a...
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday they had received a donation of 2,000 N95 masks and 150 sanitizer bottles from Lowe’s.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday they had received a donation of 2,000 N95 masks and 150 sanitizer bottles from Lowe’s.

Officials with the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce say the donation is to help them as they hand them out to local businesses throughout the Quad Cities area on Saturday, Nov. 14.

This will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following distribution sites in Iowa and Illinois.

  • Iowa:
    • D’Lua Bettendorf Fusion Cuisine & Bar, 5185 18th Street, Bettendorf, IA
  • Illinois:
    • Western Illinois University, Quad Cities Campus, Moline, IL

“We are very thankful to Lowe’s for the donation to hand out to our local businesses,” officials said in the release. “We are here for our community during these unprecedented times and continue to assist in any way possible. We help and give businesses an opportunity to succeed. Please see our website for membership details at: www.gqchcc.com

Catch us on Saturday, November 14th and pick up masks or sanitizer bottles while supplies lasts!

Posted by Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce on Friday, November 6, 2020

