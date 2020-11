ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Genesis Health System and Community Health Care have teamed up to sponsor a family flu clinic on Wednesday in Rock Island.

It will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Watchtower parking lot.

The free vaccinations will be available as supplies last.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

