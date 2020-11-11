Henry and Stark County officials announce 1,400+ total cases of COVID-19

(KWQC) - Henry County and Stark County health officials have released weekly data on confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

Health officials in Henry County say they have 1,424 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of those, 341 cases are active. There have been eight deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.

In Stark County, health officials say they have 141 positive and probable COVID-19 cases. Of those, 31 are active cases. Three people have died in the county as a result of COVID-19.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning November 6, 2020 and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined," health officials said. "A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be deduplicated and will only be counted once. Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.”

Health officials say by combining the positive by test and the probable cases, they have a “greater understanding and more accurate knowledge of the COVID-19 virus' reach and effect in our communities.”

You can read more from the release below.

"The Health Department is continuing to release information to urge local residents to remain cautious and vigilant when it comes to community mitigation efforts and remaining in compliance with the Restore Illinois Phase 4: Revitalization: to limit infection risks whenever possible; wear a face covering when in public places; observe social distancing of at least 6 feet; cover coughs and wash hands frequently.

The Henry County Health Department has announced multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. Public health officials are working actively to identify and investigate all individuals who were in contact with the cases. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of further information regarding the investigations.

The Health Department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19. For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage at this link."

