Henry County, Ill. announce three deaths due to COVID-19

(Gray tv)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Henry County, Illinois on Wednesday announced new deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

The health department was notified of three additional deaths connected to the virus. Those who died were a man in his 80′s, a man in his 40′s and another man in his 80′s. All had tested positive for COVID-19 according to health officials.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of these latest losses of three more of our Henry County residents to this illness," Henry County Health Department’s Administrator Duane Stevens said. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends who are mourning the loss of their loved one and we send our sincerest condolences.”

Health officials announced multiple confirmed cases in Henry County and public officials are currently working to identify and investigate all who were in contact with the positive cases.

The Health Department notes with expected additional cases coming, residents need to assume that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

For a reference of the most current status of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State please visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Covid-19 webpage at this link.

